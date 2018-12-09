How did they do?
LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is a non-profit, non-partisan organization committed to promoting ethical leadership among elected officials.
The organization recognizes that ethical leadership is not associated with a particular political party, nor is it associated with conservative or progressive legislative policy. Members believe that ethical leaders are:
- Honest and truthful.
- Transparent with public information.
- Unifiers, rather than dividers
- Represent the interests of their entire constituency, not just the simple majority that voted for them.
The legislative dynamics in Wisconsin since the 2018 midterm election have been active to say the least. The hallmark of the American democracy is the ability to have a responsible transfer after the results of an election. Sadly, the outcome of this election has culminated in a heated, divisive lame-duck extraordinary session that flies in the face of responsible post-election transfer. So we ask:
- In terms of the four key principles of ethical leadership, how did our elected leaders do?
- What should they have done different?
- How can we support ethical leaders and break the cycle of political divisiveness?
These are the questions we must answer if we are committed to promoting integrity in the American democracy. As citizens, we should not accept leadership that fails in this process.
Lee Rasch, La Crosse