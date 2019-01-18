Leeann Swenson
Stoddard
The city and county of La Crosse should really consider allowing tiny homes to be built.
There are quite a few vacant lots for sale, and a lot of people who have mental health or disability challenges who collect Social Security or veterans benefits would love to be homeowners but cannot afford the traditional cost of a home or afford the loan payment or simply do not make enough to even get a loan.
Some people do not qualify for programs to become homeowners because it is a single person or possibly a spouse.
A few tiny home communities have been built in recent years for people with disabilities or for veterans who are homeless.
Most communities contained studio, one- and two-bedroom homes ranging from about 250 square feet up to 800 square feet -- all different layouts and designs for the homes and communities.
Some places have put rules in place such as the person having a representative payee who manages funds until the home is completely paid for or the tiny homes have to be stand alone or are attached to a cement base or have fences.
I honestly feel it would be worthwhile to explore this option, as you could normally build two or three tiny home on a lot that would normally only hold one home. This is an idea worth considering if the city of la Crosse truly wants more growth.
