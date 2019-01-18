Try 1 month for 99¢

Leeann Swenson

Stoddard

The city and county of La Crosse should really consider allowing tiny homes to be built.

There are quite a few vacant lots for sale, and a lot of people who have mental health or disability challenges who collect Social Security or veterans benefits would love to be homeowners but cannot afford the traditional cost of a home or afford the loan payment or simply do not make enough to even get a loan.

Some people do not qualify for programs to become homeowners because it is a single person or possibly a spouse.

A few tiny home communities have been built in recent years for people with disabilities or for veterans who are homeless.

Most communities contained studio, one- and two-bedroom homes ranging from about 250 square feet up to 800 square feet -- all different layouts and designs for the homes and communities.

Some places have put rules in place such as the person having a representative payee who manages funds until the home is completely paid for or the tiny homes have to be stand alone or are attached to a cement base or have fences.

I honestly feel it would be worthwhile to explore this option, as you could normally build two or three tiny home on a lot that would normally only hold one home. This is an idea worth considering if the city of la Crosse truly wants more growth.

Leeann Swenson, Stoddard

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags