Lenore Blaire: Support each other to overcome this health crisis

A look into the past is always helpful to keep things in perspective.

Mirko Gutjahr is a German archaeologist and historian by training. He has studied the Plague of the Middle Ages and discovered plague deniers, quacks and agitators, just like we have today. In the special exhibition on the plague that he recently curated, he was able to show that very similar phenomena existed in the late Middle Ages which are the same as we have seen in the current pandemic: crisis profiteers, agitation about quarantines, quacks, and the closure of markets, inns, and churches—all like before.

In retrospect, the realization emerged that it was the altruism and cohesion of people among themselves—and the trust in ever-advancing science -- that finally defeated the plague with the discovery of the plague pathogen and penicillin.

So there is hope for us today as well. While science continues to advance in finding cures and remedies, we need to support one another with kindness and understanding in the belief that we will overcome this health crisis as our ancestors did. And what an uplifting solution to look forward to participating in, as we can look forward to an increase in community relationships that will again make our lives joyful.

For us, it is getting back to Rosie’s Cafe and all our friends, both old and soon to come.

Lenore Blaire

Onalaska