In the early '90s, I saw a beautiful site that I still remember.
I was driving south on Hwy. 35 and just below Ferryville, Wisconsin, I saw a bald eagle soaring over the Mississippi River.
It was the first one I had ever seen and I was in my 40s. They were coming back from almost being exterminated. I stopped and car and watched it. Now we see them all the time, but at that time it was something I knew I would never forget.
Now the president and the administration want to take them off the endangered species list.
Please let your representatives Congress know that this is not acceptable.
Leona Tuma, La Crosse