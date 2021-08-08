Lesley and Glenn Stugelmayer: Why disrupt Riverside Park, Friendship Gardens?

We have had the wonderful privilege of living in La Crosse for the past 47 years and have witnessed the vitality of Riverside Park and the Friendship Gardens.

Residents of the La Crosse area and region of all ages, in addition to tourists, have enjoyed walking through the peace and tranquility of the Friendship Gardens. People enjoy watching the river boats, paddle wheel boats and barges go up and down the Mississippi. This area is alive with many activities including biking, hiking, walking, rollerblading, picnicking, and reading by the river. Students, family and friends gather to visit with each other in this lovely environment filled with nature all around.

We feel the proposed rezoning initiative of the historic brick fish hatchery into an event venue serving 100-110 people with the possibility of serving alcohol does not fit the serenity of the lovely Friendship Gardens. It would serve a limited clientele, and the majority of people visiting Riverside would not benefit from an event center such as a wedding venue. Problems with increased traffic, noise, pollution, parking (even with shuttle service), litter, and issues related to alcohol would certainly ensue.