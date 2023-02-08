On Tuesday, February 14 at 11:30 a.m., the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area (LWVLA) is hosting a free online program to explore “Public Education Spending: Decisions & Tradeoffs.”

Troy Gunderson, former superintendent of the West Salem School District, will share insight into public education funding trends, the upcoming biennial state budget and expected debate over allocation of one-time federal pandemic relief funds. This event is open to the public with pre-registration at www.lwvlacrosse.org. A recording will be available later on our website.

Troy Gunderson was a 2021 candidate for the statewide office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. His 35-year career in public education includes classroom teacher, high school principal and district superintendent, giving him a broad perspective on the pressures facing educators and the impact of state funding policies on local schools.

The LWV supports an equitable state aids formula that retains program and personnel responsibilities in local districts. According to a 2022 report by the Wisconsin Policy Forum, Wisconsin’s per-pupil PreK-12 school spending continues to fall below the national average. The success of recent school referendums in Wisconsin suggests voter support for increased public school funding and dissatisfaction with spending restrictions imposed by state revenue limits.

Please join this LWVLA program to learn more about influencing Wisconsin’s school funding policies and their effect on our children’s education.

Leslie Wegener

Stoddard