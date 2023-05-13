The person whose job is to represent me and the 96th Assembly District in Madison has co-authored legislation, AB 245, that includes a provision to eliminate local control over advisory referendums on local ballots.

I ask you: How could this provision be of any benefit to constituents, when it completely overrides our First Amendment rights? Our elected representatives should want to hear the voices and views of their constituents, not curtail the very channels available for doing so.

Our Constitution guarantees “the right to petition the government for a redress of grievances" and that includes non-binding referendums to gauge public opinion on key issues or send a message to legislators on issues of interest or concern.

This odious assault on free speech also violates long-held principles of local control and self-rule by imposing a gag order on every county, city, village and town in our state. That’s not how democracy is supposed to work.

In the words of the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia, “good, hard-hitting dissent keeps you honest.” The same can be said of advisory referendums.

If AB 245 is pushed through with that underhanded provision intact, Wisconsin and our democracy as a whole will be the losers. Suppressing public opinion puts us on the short end of yet another power play by this Legislature’s majority party and the special interests who influence them.

Leslie Wegener

Stoddard