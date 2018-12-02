The taxpayers of Wisconsin, who employ state legislators, are not asking for a Kimberly Clark boondoggle.
Nor are we asking for a change in election dates, which clerks around the state oppose for being too costly, burdensome and confusing.
We’re not asking our legislative employees to limit the power of our duly elected governor.
What we do want is redistricting reform in Wisconsin. More than 41 county boards have voted in favor of creating a fair, nonpartisan process to end gerrymandering. How about an extraordinary session to deal with that issue? Or letting the bills out of committee in 2019 for a public hearing?
The last thing a lame-duck Legislature should be doing is diluting our democracy with partisan power plays.
Leslie Wegener, Stoddard