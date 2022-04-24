Leslie Wegener: We demand fair maps

Wisconsin voters may not have noticed what happened to them as they went into the Passover and Easter weekend. It happened in Madison at the end of the day on a Friday, when a monumentally poor decision was handed down by our state’s Supreme Court. We’ll all be feeling the effects of that decision over the next decade.

I’m talking about their ruling in favor of the highly partisan, three-times rejected legislative district maps designed by the GOP-led Legislature. I’m talking about the blatant violation of our historic separation of powers as well as the will of Wisconsin voters.

It came down to four justices deciding to accept previously rejected maps, judicially overriding the veto of a governor duly elected by a majority of Wisconsinites, and stalling the announcement of their decision until it was too late for the 2022 election season. Shame on them.

Wisconsin voters should be irate. Through resolutions, referenda and public polls, a majority of voters have expressed support for a nonpartisan redistricting process to end gerrymandering for partisan gain. Legislators and now our elected court justices have turned a deaf ear.

Having burdened our state with an unprecedented judicial gerrymander, they should expect voter’s wrath at the ballot box. Power concedes nothing without a demand – and we demand fair maps.

Leslie Wegener

Stoddard

