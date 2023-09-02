On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the La Crosse Area League of Women Voters will be kicking off our 2023-24 Lunch & Learn series by returning to in-person, midday programs that are open to the public as well as League members. Our September welcome-back event is being held in the auditorium of the La Crosse Public Library’s Main Street branch, starting at 11:30 a.m.

This opening program will focus on election integrity, a top-of-mind issue for many voters in 2024. With everything we see and hear in the news, how is our right to vote being protected? How can trust in our electoral processes be bolstered? Our guest speaker is Lee Rasch, a member of the recently formed Wisconsin Advisory Council for Keep Our Republic, a nonpartisan civic action organization dedicated to strengthening the checks and balances of our nation’s electoral system.

Lee will discuss new initiatives designed to raise awareness of election security in Wisconsin, as well as the risk of emerging threats. LWV of Wisconsin is making election security the focus of a new Ballot Bulletin series to increase understanding of the processes that ensure our elections are fair, accessible and secure. We anticipate our September program will further underscore the need for civic engagement and serve as a call to action.

It all starts with community education and dialogue. For details about this event and registration, visit www.lwvlacrosse.org/Program.

Leslie Wegener

Stoddard