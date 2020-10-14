Letters to the editor

Leadership failing us in pandemic

I’m Robbie, owner of Coulee Bicycle Company in Onalaska. At the beginning of the pandemic we partially closed for two weeks. Since then it’s been one of our busiest seasons ever as folks look for activities to enjoy solo. Biking outside is a good option, and for months now folks in the Driftless Region having been taking to the streets and the trails.

At the shop, we’ve take stringent steps to keep our staff and our community safe. All in-person customer interaction takes place outside, we encourage online sales, and we stopped serving coffee. We are committed to leading by example. Given the ongoing explosion in Covid-19 cases in the La Crosse area, it is important for all of us —owners, employees, residents —to do our part to get the virus under control.

I really feel for our Main Street friends including restaurants and small retailers. Even with curbside pickup many folks aren’t able to match their previous sales, and with lack of adequate testing and tracing many face the decision of whether they should close if a staff member exhibits any symptoms. This isn’t sustainable.