Letters to the Editor

As the chairman of the Neshonoc Lake District for the past 36 years I am extremely disappointed in the La Crosse County Board for turning their back on their own lake.

Thirteen supervisors voted no to funding an additional $500,000 for the soon to be completed second dredge project. This project is a cooperative effort between the Village of West Salem and the Lake District, which are basically the same taxpayers. I don’t know how many times I have stated in e-mails and told county officials that no one said the 2000/2001 dredge project would last for 50 to 100 years. The 50-year maximum came from research and data from a Masters thesis in 1982. We always knew the lake would have to be dredged some time in the future and have planned for maintenance dredging, but we never imagined getting hit by two hundred year floods in consecutive years.

We do understand there are competing factions in the county for their special projects whether it’s the homeless or contaminated wells on French Island. Our request was to do as much dredging as possible while mobilization costs were covered in the ongoing project. There are no ulterior motives and no property owners are going to benefit individually, but rather the whole lake would have benefited. Also conservation work in our 400 square mile watershed is a holistic approach and can slow, but is not a cure for Lake sedimentation rates.