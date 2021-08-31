Letters to the Editor

Common sense that health care workers must be vaccinated
The idea that health care workers should be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a job requirement is common sense. Workers in other fields must comply with OSHA requirements intended to keep them safe against hazards they will encounter.
On a construction site, for example, hard hats and steel toed shoes are required, as is fall protection gear when working at heights. There are liability risks for companies that fail to enforce these rules and workers that fail to comply can expect to be out of a job. While a hard hat and safety shoes may not provide 100% protection against construction site hazards, they can significantly reduce the risk of serious injury if an accident does occur, and are most effective when layered with safe work practices.
In health care, communicable diseases present risks to both workers and patients, and vaccines are one of the most important tools to limit this risk and enhance the effectiveness of other infection control measures. Health care workers should be committed to protecting themselves, their patients, and their co-workers; those that refuse should find another line of work.
Eric Giannini
La Crosse
Disappointed in County Board vote on Lake Neshonoc
As the chairman of the Neshonoc Lake District for the past 36 years I am extremely disappointed in the La Crosse County Board for turning their back on their own lake.
Thirteen supervisors voted no to funding an additional $500,000 for the soon to be completed second dredge project. This project is a cooperative effort between the Village of West Salem and the Lake District, which are basically the same taxpayers. I don’t know how many times I have stated in e-mails and told county officials that no one said the 2000/2001 dredge project would last for 50 to 100 years. The 50-year maximum came from research and data from a Masters thesis in 1982. We always knew the lake would have to be dredged some time in the future and have planned for maintenance dredging, but we never imagined getting hit by two hundred year floods in consecutive years.
We do understand there are competing factions in the county for their special projects whether it’s the homeless or contaminated wells on French Island. Our request was to do as much dredging as possible while mobilization costs were covered in the ongoing project. There are no ulterior motives and no property owners are going to benefit individually, but rather the whole lake would have benefited. Also conservation work in our 400 square mile watershed is a holistic approach and can slow, but is not a cure for Lake sedimentation rates.
The County Board said the lake wasn’t “worth the benefit”of expending more funds to help their lake. I know the county feels we have a dedicated revenue stream for funding projects but it will be very difficult to ask our taxpayers to spend their money on a lake deemed “not worthy”to the very owners of that lake. When history writes the epitaph of Lake Neshonoc, I hope the last chapter doesn’t start August 18, 2021, with this vote.
Jim Leicht
Lake Neshonoc Protection and Rehabilitation District Chairman
Thanks to David Stoeffler
David Stoeffler is leaving the community a better, stronger place than it was before he accepted the role of executive director of the La Crosse Public Education Foundation (LPEF). During his tenure the needs of our schools continued to increase and he saw that those needs were addressed.
Often we want to help but lack the long range, big picture of how to best reach significant objectives. David Stoeffler possessed the vision, invested the energy and provided the leadership to define and achieve success in strengthening our public school system through private contributions of time, talent and treasure.
La Crosse is an exceptional school district because of the hard work of administrators, teachers, parents and a unique, humble and outstanding fund raiser. Thank you David Stoeffler for sharing you many leadership skills for the benefit of all students in the La Crosse Public Schools.
Tom and Judy Sleik
La Crosse
Supporting mandatory vaccination of health workers
Kudos to two former Wisconsin governors, Tommy Thompson and Scott Walker, for stepping outside political boundaries and standing up for what is best for Wisconsin citizens, students, and workers at a minor risk to personal preferences.
As UW System President, former Gov. Thompson made it clear that he will do what is best for his students and faculty to the chagrin of the state legislature. His staff has created a safety net on UW campuses that respects individual choices and offers a variety of options for maintaining COVID safety with the caveat that constraints may tighten depending upon the circumstances, i.e., possible surge in campus cases of COVID-19. It is ironic that the article about his stance was published in the August 25 edition of the Tribune, just below an article about health workers protesting mandatory vaccination.
As former president of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine (ACOEM), I was a staunch critic of mandatory vaccination of health workers for influenza but only because it was an ineffective vaccine that gave a false impression of safety. Now, I stand with the most recent ACOEM position supporting mandatory vaccination of health workers for COVID-19.
The COVID vaccines are very safe compared to other vaccines and clearly prevent infection, albeit not perfectly, and subsequent spread to other workers and patients. With boosters, the protection will be even greater. To my fellow health workers, please put personal preferences aside to protect yourselves and others. We can win this war.
William Buchta
Onalaska
No time for climate denier
The world is in a climate change emergency and people like Marc Morano (August 28 op-ed), who has no formal training in climate science, continue to seed doubt, promote confusion, and undermine credibility about the worsening situation for life on Earth.
The recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report draws upon the research of thousands of scientists from around the world. Their findings are unequivocal. Humans burning fossil fuels are causing global warming. We are already experiencing the terrible consequences—extreme weather events, flooding, droughts, unprecedented heat, more intense tropical storms, melting polar ice, rising sea levels, and much more.
The 2015 Paris Climate Agreement was never designed to “save the planet.” Our planet is not what needs saving, it’s humans and the other living organisms that inhabit it. The Paris Agreement was a significant first step to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. But instead of the US being a leader in implementing effective carbon reduction measures, President Trump withdrew America from the Agreement in 2017, the first nation to do so. On his first day in office, President Biden rightfully moved to have the US rejoin the Agreement.
The Economists’ Statement on Carbon Dividends, signed by 3623 U.S. economists and 28 Nobel Laureate Economists, states that “A carbon tax offers the most cost-effective lever to reduce carbon emissions at the scale and speed that is necessary.”
Believe the expert climate scientists and economists, not Marc Morano, a merchant of doubt backed by Exxon Mobil.
Larry Sleznikow
La Crosse
Vos should apologize to Wisconsin election officials
I am deeply disappointed in seeing that Assembly Leader Robin Vos recently made a special trip to meet with the ex-president to discuss Wisconsin’s past presidential election results. I find it a huge disservice to our state, our country, and our democracy as a whole that an elected official is kowtowing to a person no longer in government.
The visit continues to fuel the lie that the ex-president has continued to spread of a stolen election, which continues to cause division in our nation. The visit also continues to smear the credibility of the state election officials who worked tirelessly to run an upfront, honest election, who knew their work would be watched closely going into this past election cycle.
Having worked in our own local elections, I have seen the safeguards that are taken to be sure all aspects of voting are done properly. Assembly Leader Vos really should be apologizing to the Wisconsin election officials and defending their work, rather than going on a visit that continues the lies from someone no longer in a position of authority.
Kevin Baird
Holmen
No justification for war in Afghanistan in the first place
When the smoke clears and we have a chance to take a breath and think objectively about the war in Afghanistan, let’s remember two things. First, former President George W. Bush (Republican) got us into this war, and secondly, U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee (Democrat-California) was the only member of Congress to vote against it. Some called her a traitor. She even faced death threats, insults and hate mail.
There is no justification for this war that spanned 20 years and four American presidencies. There was no good way out, and there was never going to be!
Rose White
La Crosse
(608)519-2630