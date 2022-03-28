Letters to the editors

Re-elect Vicki Burke to County Board

As a Viterbo nursing graduate and a retired nursing educator, quality healthcare has always been of interest to me. I have worked with the La Crosse County Health Department on several health issues. Vicki Burke has always been supportive to their efforts for a healthier county in the years I have known her.

Recently, she has supported the county’s efforts for testing, vaccinations and communication with the public during the COVID crisis.

Vicki volunteered to serve on the task force for childcare. This program exists to improve access to the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding. The program’s goal is to keep children safe and allow parents to return to the work force.

For the senior population of La Crosse County, Vicki supported the housing units at Hillview Homes. The Community Based Residential Facility will enhance the care choice of an increasing (baby boomer) population in our area.

She will support increased professional treatment funding for those with mental health concerns and programs to aid those with substance addictions. Both concerning issues continue to increase in our community.

Please vote to re-elect Vicki Burke on April 5. We need to keep La Crosse County moving in a positive direction and support quality of life for its citizens.

Doris Doherty Gasper

Onalaska

Supporting Hubert Hoffman for County Board

I am voting for Hubert Hoffman for 19th District supervisor. He has willingly gone out of his way to serve his local community. He actually looks for ways to help his neighbors when whatever may come our way.

When we had a bout of trees damaged this past year due to high winds, Hubert was assisting folks, clearing driveways and roads of debris. His opponent? I have no idea what he contributed to our neighborhood or anyone else’s, for that matter.

Our current supervisor likes the title, yet I’ve never met him and I live less than a mile from him at my current address since March 1991. I get more mail from former presidents than my current “supposed representative.”

Hoffman is a family man. He’ll see you in public and he makes an honest effort to come over and acknowledge your presence as a good neighbor will do. He’s in touch with those around him.

Being a county supervisor involves a bit of personal time and effort from your own person. Hubert Hoffman has done this for La Crosse County before and is willingly offering to do it again. Our county needs more on this Board like him. Let’s all work to be sure we have a “Do-er” on the board.

Vote Hubert Hoffman, he’s proven that he will serve.

Mark G. Burg

Onalaska

When did school board become a business?

When did an individual running for a seat on a school board evolve into voting for a “ticket” of individuals? Why is it bad for a school board to present a united front at a meeting? When did a community school board financed by the public’s taxes; directed by election referendums, state guidelines and consisting of members elected by the public, become a business?

Voters within the Holmen School District might consider their thoughts on these questions as they go to the polls. During the recent school board forum, two candidates, Chad Updike and Josh Neumann, spoke consistently of “we” and “us” when answering questions, as if they were a “ticket.” Both said they were not happy with the board because it was not diverse in its responses. “Diversity” for these candidates sounded more like they wanted to cause division for divisions’ sake.

As business people, Neumann reported at the forum that he and Updike were planning to form a non-profit group to help in their goal of “more than fairly” compensate the Holmen teachers to eventual six-figure salaries. The monies for this non-profit group, Neumann said, will come from donations of area businesses and family members. With this plan, both Neumann and Updike showed their lack of knowledge on how school boards operate.

A knowledgeable candidate participating in the forum, Barbara Wuensch, a Holmen grad, put it this way: “Our Public School District is not a business.”

Think about these questions, Holmen, when you go to the polls.

Kathleen Nicklaus

Holmen

Vote Chad Updike for Holmen board

So many letters to the editor tend to ramble so hence to the point. Candidate Chad Updike for the Holmen school board has been known to me for many years. If the community of Holmen is looking for an honest, straightforward, fair minded, tell it like it is individual, Chad is their man.

Kris Erlandson

Westby

Reasons to vote for Rieber and Wuensch in Holmen

As a new resident of Holmen it became readily apparent which candidates for Holmen’s School Board care deeply about the community and its learners. Rebecca Rieber and Barb Wuensch are longtime district volunteers, graduates of the district, and proud parents of students who graduated from Holmen’s schools. Both have served their schools and community for years.

It took attendance at a single school board meeting to see stark differences in the men campaigning against them. The opponents spend their time on endless anti-mask soliloquies, and claim to campaign for transparency while simultaneously deleting questions and blocking those who disagree with their views on social media. One candidate homeschools his children while purporting to know which practices the district should adopt. Their latest idea to “support” district staff is to have them compete against each other in a discriminatory contest controlled by the community’s wealthiest private donors.

Elect leaders who believe all learners deserve a safe place to learn. Who understand how to build bridges across systems to affect change. Who believe in celebrating uniqueness while learning from the past. Leaders who’ve trusted the district to educate their children. Who center equity, safety and inclusion in all policies. Vote for candidates supported by the district’s own staff; the Holmen Education Association has endorsed Barb and Rebecca’s campaigns.

All students deserve a safe place to learn where they are welcomed and celebrated for being who they are. Vote April 5 for Rebecca Rieber and Barb Wuensch.

Maggie Smith

Holmen

Candidates who spread negativity are not the answer

I have been shocked by the negative and deceptive tone from some of the County Board candidates. Several misleading and inappropriate fliers have been sent to voters in different districts. Instead of the unnecessary negativity, we need candidates who focus on how they plan to make positive contributions and create viable solutions.

Candidates who spread negativity and make misleading claims are not the answer. The word “civil” has meanings related to government and courtesy; candidates should become familiar with both.

Erin Bowditch Flottmeyer

La Crosse

Supporting Rieber, Wuensch in Holmen

We currently serve as co-presidents for the Holmen Education Association and are proud of the work our union does to support all great teachers working tirelessly in our schools. We proudly support Barb Wuensch and Rebecca Rieber for Holmen School Board.

This important decision was based on factors including participation from all candidates at school board meetings, as well as information shared through letters, social media and the March 21 forum. Our fellow members of the Holmen Education Association also overwhelmingly voted to endorse Barb and Rebecca. Hundreds of combined years of classroom teaching and educator training gives credibility to saying they are the best choice for our children.

Teacher compensation is important to attracting and retaining high quality educators in our district. The forum made it clear that Rebecca and Barb have a solid understanding of how to work with district leadership on this vitally important issue. They are committed to collaborating with district leadership to develop new ideas related to compensation. This ensures Holmen keeps the amazing teachers we currently have, while attracting the very best educators to our district.

Both agree that ALL students should succeed in whatever they choose to do. They support book choices in our libraries for all children, and are working with district leaders to improve our current anti-bias and anti-bullying policies.

We greatly appreciate the transparency, honesty, and kindness we have seen throughout the campaign by Rebecca Rieber and Barb Wuensch. Please join us in supporting them!

Lisa Risch & Tracy Dobkoski

Holmen

UWL union endorses school board candidates

The United Academic Professionals of UWL (AFT Local 6502) represents the faculty and academic staff at the University of Wisconsin La Crosse.

In solidarity with the La Crosse Education Association (see February 20 Tribune article), we endorse Katie Berkedal, Meredith Garcia, and Juan Jimenez as candidates for the La Crosse School Board. We believe that these three candidates are each well-prepared to listen to all stakeholders and provide a positive vision for the La Crosse school district.

Moreover, they are dedicated to facilitating a supportive and equitable public education for all La Crosse students. For the benefit of our community, we encourage you to vote on April 5 for Katie Berkedal, Meredith Garcia, and Juan Jimenez for the Board of Education for the School District of La Crosse.

UAPUWL, AFT local 6502

Supporting Dustin Frost for County Board

I am writing this letter to endorse Dustin Frost for the La Crosse County Board. I have known Dustin for 30 years, and I trust and know he will work hard for La Crosse County, as a whole, on issues regarding roads, bridges, county infrastructures, and better representation from all Districts on the Board.

In addition, he will put forth special effort to protect the integrity of his District (#30), the town of Shelby.

Issues regarding annexation of Shelby land, maintaining Shelby Fire, Police and safety responders, roads, bridges, and infrastructure are concerns he will support for Shelby. I trust and know Dustin will serve La Crosse County and his district, the town of Shelby with respect, regard, and make responsible decisions regarding all issues. Dustin is a listener and will take time to research and gather information before voting.

Please exercise your privilege to vote, on Tuesday, April 5. Vote Dustin Frost for La Crosse County Board.

Tammy Hayden

La Crosse

Hubert Hoffman

has proven dedication to serve

I am voting for Hubert Hoffman, 19th District supervisor. He has proven his dedication to serve. Exceeding 30 years Hubert is involved with more than a half dozen school, town, natural resource, county committees.

After wind storms neighbors are greeted by Hubert Hoffman offering help clearing driveways/vehicles of downed limbs. He has provided a safe, consistent home life, improving the lives for dozens of foster children, permanently adopting five children.

As county supervisor Hubert recorded near perfect attendance of four excused absences. He willingly desires to serve. His opponent likes the title of county supervisor yet seems reluctant to serve. Found in county minutes the opponent was scheduled to attend +/- 231 county meetings but recorded absences of +/- 87, yes 87. He missed 2/3 of executive committee meetings and was asked to resign. He speaks of living in La Crosse County for more than 30 years yet the only involvement listed on literature is serving on County Board. He introduced the resolution for the county to declare racism as a public health crisis, as reported by the Tribune. Is it racism?

Why not instead vote for Hubert Hoffman, he will serve.

Glen P Schmitz

Onalaska

Supporting Chris Woodard for County Board

I encourage the constituents of District 9 to vote for Chris Woodard. I’ve seen his commitment to serving the people of District 9 and his ability to listen.

Prior to his service on City Council, he was regularly attending both neighborhood meetings to hear the concerns of people and being a steward to surrounding neighborhoods. To this day he still attends those meetings, to further his knowledge and make educated decisions.

I believe Chris will also strive for collaboration between municipalities and the county at a higher level than we’ve seen. I commend him for his energy and drive, talking about and tackling the tough issues we face. I truly believe Chris is the best candidate running for County Board in District 9.

Join me in helping to make not only our community but La Crosse County a better place for everyone. Vote Chris Woodard on April 5.

James Olson

La Crosse

Dennis Jacobsen has passion for rural county

Dennis Jacobsen stopped at our house to introduce himself and explain why he was running for the newly created La Crosse County Board District 25 seat. My husband and I were very impressed with his farm and teaching background and extensive business experience from having owned a successful business.

Dennis will bring a strong voice to the board for the needs of rural La Crosse County, which have been neglected for years. He has a passion for rural La Crosse County, its residents, police, EMTs and firefighters. Election day is April 5. Please vote for Dennis Jacobsen for District 25 supervisor.

Ted and Nancy Nagel

Holmen

Following Christian traditions

In this season of Lent, Christians remember how Jesus suffered and died for our sins. We do this in a variety of ways, including raising the Cross.

We in Whitehall are proud of our Cross, lit at night, high on a hill. We light a star in the same location at Christmas.

Each year we read of some city where an individual takes issue with the beautiful Christian traditions, mostly out of ignorance.

As Bishop Fulton Sheen, bishop of the Diocese of La Crosse, said many years ago, “Why are those who are notoriously undisciplined and unmoral also most contemptuous of religion and mortality? They are trying to solace their own unhappy lives by pulling the happy down to their own abysmal depths. Broadmindedness, when it means indifference to right and wrong, eventually ends in a hatred of what is right. If you do not worship God, you worship something, and nine times out of 10 it will be yourself.”

If you’re searching for total involvement, you will never find it on this earth, or even in Heaven. Not everyone chooses to go there.

Deanne Sczepanski

Whitehall

