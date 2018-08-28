Wheel tax misses too many drivers
Enough is enough with the wheel tax, Mayor Kabat.
The tax should be fair for all residents of the city. I have neighbors living across the street and down the block who are still using their Minnesota tags while living in a city where their property is taxed and have been for three years.
I have a neighbor who by city rules must keep a registered plate on a project car while it is parked on his property. Taxed? Yet it will not be on the street until the project is completed.
There are a lot of rentals, one being a block away, with four student-aged renters who have cars registered in their hometowns.
How many rentals in this city with what, 20,000 college students, most not paying a wheel tax, yet use the city streets daily.
I have elderly on fixed income living nearby, with one automobile in the garage, using it once a week if that. They get charged wheel tax, too. The mayor seems to think that every La Crosse City resident who owns a motorcycle, a Jeep for the weekends, a truck for their job and a vehicle for the spouse’s job needs to pay four times what every one else does. That’s incentive to leave town.
What about vehicles for students who attend Viterbo, Western and UW-La Crosse? Hospital vehicles? Kwik Trip trucks, cement trucks, cabs, school buses, ambulances, car dealers, and you needed five guys and three trucks to fill cracks last week.
Dave Roellig, La Crosse
Don’t replace Clean Power Plan
As a doctor who treats children who struggle to breathe, I am deeply disappointed with the Trump administration’s proposal to replace the Clean Power Plan. The administration is abandoning lifesaving protections that would reduce carbon and harmful pollution from power plants and consider the people it pledged to serve.
The so-called Affordable Clean Energy would give power plants a license to pollute, putting those who are most vulnerable, including children, older adults, and people with respiratory diseases, in harm’s way. The Environmental Protection Agency’s own analysis says this proposal would result in up to 1,400 more premature deaths, all of which would have been prevented under the Clean Power Plan.
ACE also fails to meaningfully reduce the pollution that causes climate change. We’ve recently seen the direct impacts of extreme weather with the catastrophic flooding that occurred in parts of the state.
The longer the administration delays action to clean up our air and address climate change, the more Wisconsin families will suffer. I call upon EPA to put health first and implement the Clean Power Plan, not this dangerous replacement.
Todd Mahr, Onalaska
Dr. Todd A. Mahr is a pediatric allergist at Gundersen Health System.
Promoting healthy families for La Crosse
I was inspired by the Tribune’s front-page story on Sunday, Aug 19, about Liza Ramlow, a midwife and La Crosse native who spent three months aboard ship with refugees fleeing Libya. The photo of her embracing a young mother and father, cradling their new baby, named Mercy, is poignant. It is a picture of hope and perseverance. It speaks of the power of compassion and family.
And I connected the name Ramlow to Liza’s mother, Marian Ramlow, who more than 45 years ago assisted so many in our city when she was instrumental in the establishment of a clinic for women’s reproductive health, Coulee Region Family Planning Center, then called Options and now Essential Health Clinic.
Today the clinic serves a three-county area, and performs more than 12,000 visits a year. It reaches out to schools, educating students about their health, bodies and family planning. Marian and Liza Ramlow shared the mission of supporting women’s health to create strong families.
The story and photo show us that Liza is acting globally; locally, the need exists for the same cause of healthy women, men and families. Our Essential Health Clinic does an excellent job providing this care.
Carol Kratz, La Crosse
Carol Kratz is a board member of Essential Health Clinic, La Crosse.
Democrats will bring predictable results
Why you should vote for Democrats Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Ron Kind on Nov. 6.
Tammy and Ron will vote to terminate all funding for the Southern Wall between the United States and Mexico.
Tammy and Ron will vote to continue to allow sanctuary counties, cities and states.
Tammy and Ron will vote to pass a Pelosi and Schumer amnesty bill.
Tammy and Ron will vote to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Tammy and Ron will vote to stop the Keystone pipeline.
Tammy and Ron will vote to end the Trump tax cuts.
Tammy and Ron will vote to increase taxes to pay for bigger government programs.
Tammy and Ron will vote to restore Obamacare, or the Unaffordable Care Act.
Tammy and Ron will vote to restore all business regulations Trump has ended.
Tammy and Ron will vote to reinstate the Iran Nuclear Deal.
Tammy and Ron will vote to restore the original NAFTA deal.
Tammy and Ron will vote to restore the Paris Accords.
Tammy and Ron will vote to move the Capital of Israel back to Tel Aviv, and out of Jerusalem.
Tammy and Ron will vote to continue to allow China to steal our technology, and still receive favorable trade deals.
And,
Ron will vote to impeach President Trump, and Tammy will vote to convict, without consideration.
Joseph M. Upton, Holmen
Ramlow is doing great things
What a great interview with Liza Ramlow in the Aug. 19 Tribune headlined “I’ve met so many strong women.”
I live next to the home of her late parents, Dr. Bob and Marian Ramlow, and have heard some of Liza’s stories about her time spent with Doctors Without Borders.
Some of the pictures Liza has sent have stuck in my mind and will be with me forever.
A visit to the Commons in Minneapolis, to visit the exhibits, enhanced with virtual reality and 360-degree videos, will also change your life forever when viewing the plight of those risking their lives on sea to escape violence in their country.
The exhibit at the Commons is from Sept. 9 through 16.
Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Weekends: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
School groups welcome. For details call 646-398-1909.
Liza Ramlow is small in stature and reminds me of a Saint Mother Therese of La Crosse. Great lady doing hard and great things.
Kathy Stuttgen,
FSPA, La Crosse
There are wonderful priests among us
Of course there are still good priests and bishops among us. And they are the vast majority as well.
I have been affiliated with dozens of priests for 70-plus years, around the state, nation and military. I have yet to encounter a bad “apple.”
To suggest guilt by association is not only unjust, but cruel and degrading.
While we Catholics may feel shame and pain from the reports of clergy abuse, we should not cower and bow our heads — except in prayer. We must keep the faith.
Rather, we must vow to help in any way that we can to encourage our priests to be vigilant in eradicating evil that will always attempt to infiltrate the only Christian faith founded by Jesus Christ himself.
Jesus predicted this: “you are ‘Rock’ and on this rock I will build my church, and the jaws of death shall not prevail against it. I will entrust to you the keys of the kingdom of heaven.” ( Matthew 16: 18, 19)
His church has always been under attack by Satan. Unless we oppose it, evil will prevail — in our families, our churches, our communities, our country, God’s world.
Amen.
David Walter Burbach,
La Crosse
Help feed needy on weekends
It has recently come to my attention that the Salvation Army will no longer allow non-residents of their shelter to eat there on weekends.
Meals to non-residents are available only on Monday through Fridays.
It’s hard to imagine the families, children and individuals who need help having no place to turn to on weekends for meals.
I am not sure what happened that made the Salvation Army change this policy, but know that many people in our area rely on that service.
Many of these people are disabled, elderly, lost their jobs, can’t work or families just scraping to get by. We need to find a solution to help these people.
I hope that the Salvation Army will reconsider or find a way to correct this problem.
Dee Batcher, La Crosse
Editor’s note: The Salvation Army in La Crosse has announced that because of a staffing shortage, it will temporarily stop serving meals to the public on Saturdays and after breakfast on Sundays.
Wall didn’t work for China, either
In about 220-206 BC, the Chinese emperor Qin Shi Huang built what is known as the Great Wall of China.
Its purpose was to stop incursions into China by nomads from inner Asia. It was a massive rock structure and probably required a lot of human and financial resources.
As it turns out, it didn’t work very well and it was penetrated by the primitive nomads. We now have President Donald Trump insisting on building a wall the length of our southern border for similar reasons.
We know that most of the people in this country illegally came in legally and simply overstayed their visas. Modern transportation would enable people to bypass the wall entirely and yet we have supposedly intelligent people running for office who support the wall.
High-priced people paid for by tax dollars, both elected and others instead of spending their time working on important issues, they spend it trying to cover for Trump or to make sense of what he says or tweets.
Since Trump’s election nothing has been accomplished unless you believe that making enemies of our allies, rolling back environmental protections and making health care difficult for some people are accomplishments.
Once the leader of the free world, the United States is now its laughingstock.
George Krall, La Crosse
No president is above the law
It was August 1974. I was returning to Nsona Mpangu, a small mission in western Congo-Kinshasa, for my second year of teaching high school “maths.”
As a Peace Corps volunteer, I had agreed to two years, but if things were not working out I could head home early, which I considered.
Class sizes usually in the 30s, no teacher editions to the texts, a lot of math concepts not addressed in my math degree program which I had to teach myself and then my students, and a long school year of 10 months, six days per week. It was a lot of work. And it was all in French, my worst high school subject.
But as I noted above, I was returning. I would already know many of my students, all of the math, and French had become my friend. It should be a fun year. (And it was.)
A fellow traveler noticed my obvious interest in a local newspaper’s headline and article about the resignation of President Richard Nixon.
He asked me if I was American, to which I said yes. He then asked about Nixon. It was with a certain degree of pride that I said that in the United States no one is above the law, not even its president.
Could I say that today?
Ken Breu, Bangor
Power should still be with people
I watched the movie “Viva Zapata!” on television recently, and was struck by a line of dialogue near the end of the film.
The movie was released in 1952, and John Steinbeck, who wrote the script, was obviously still thinking about the recent world war and the role that dictators played in making it happen.
Just before the movie ends, Zapata’s followers worry about what will happen to their movement if Zapata is killed, but Zapata insists that his followers are much stronger than they used to be, and he concludes: “A strong man leads weak people, but strong people don’t need a strong man.”
Perhaps Steinbeck was wrong, but his words still make sense, especially for a democratic society where power should reside in the people unless they give it away to someone who portrays himself as a strong man.
Kent Koppelman, La Crosse