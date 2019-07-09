Democracy depends on informed electorate
The cover letter on a recent “census” sent to probable Republican voters says it’s difficult to get the real facts with Democrats and mainstream media “constantly spreading fake news” about the president.
Where is the misinformation leading to so much anger and divisiveness in this country coming from?
It’s not from mainstream media, which though not perfect, is the best source of real facts we have. As a former reporter, I can say from my own experience, and that of fellow reporters on several newspapers, credibility with readers — not to mention one’s job — requires fairness and accuracy. Editors and copy desks doublecheck, questioning reporters, refusing to print what can’t be substantiated.
Social media doesn’t have those checks. It gives opportunity for many more voices to be heard, but the flip side is those voices don’t have to tell the truth.
A lie can go viral around the world within moments, and a fact-check that may follow has little chance of stopping the bleeding.
I firmly believe the press must be the check on government. Dictators, or dictator wannabees, don’t want to be checked. They try to crush it, violently or with words to mislead the public into thinking the press is the enemy.
Our current president very well understands a well-informed public is not in his best interest and is dangerously good at turning people against the media.
The only hope for this democracy is the mainstream media, and a public that cares enough to require the facts.
Joan Kent, La Farge
President’s message was uplifting
Rain did not deter the many, many people from standing, intently listening to President Donald Trump July 4.
In the comfort of my room, I was moved from tears to a deep-down joy and pride as I listened to President Trump’s address to the nation from the Lincoln Memorial.
Tears, for all the people that President Trump addressed, telling of what they had done for our country. Mentioning a few: Clara Barton, Tina Belcher, Sister Bryne helping the 9/11 victims; the Women’s Suffrage; the African Americans at Greensboro, N.C.; the Civil Rights Movement, Martin Luther King, Earl Norris who began the Honor Flights for Veterans, John Glenn, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Kitty Hawk, the women and men in our Armed Services.
Joy and pride, for the courage and commitment to our country by those killed in wars that we might live in freedom. Many were young people who wanted to let freedom continue to ring in our country.
Many are ordinary citizens who give or risk their lives to help others, with no thought of their personal danger.
Yes, as President Trump said, “We are all made by the same Almighty God.” Concluding, the following two songs were sung: “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” and “I’m Proud to be an American.”
Rosalia Bauer, FSPA, La Crosse
Crossing the Delaware, saving the airports
This Christmas, I think we should all send President Donald Trump a toy tank, some toy soldiers and some toy fighter planes.
Apparently, despite his rather affluent childhood, he never had the opportunity to play commander-in-chief or play any typical childhood war games.
Rather than have him spend millions of taxpayer dollars playing with real tanks, real war planes and real soldiers, we should let him play with the toy ones we all send him, the ones he should have been given when he was just a spoiled child.
It also might help if we included history books in his Christmas stocking. Trump initially declared, “As long as we stay true to our cause — as long as we remember our great history— as long as we never, ever stop fighting for a better future — then there will be nothing that America cannot do.”
However, he somehow managed to assert that George Washington’s Continental troops “took over the airports” in winning the American Revolution when he professed, “Our army manned the air, it rammed the ramparts, it took over the airports, it did everything it had to do.”
Yes, he later blamed the teleprompter for this outrageously idiotic statement, but since this is the type of comment we have come to expect from our commander-in-chief, then all I can say is: God save us all.
Ron Fitzpatrick, La Crosse