Lewis J Kuhlman: Speaker Vos should not give in to the Big Lie

Wisconsinites are proud of our elections, which are consistently ranked among the best in the nation. We want our elected officials to support election integrity, not undermine it.

Following a surprising resignation, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos will soon appoint a new member to our state’s bipartisan elections commission. His pick will reveal whether he continues to support pro-democracy Republicans, or whether he gives into the Big Lie wing of his party to win a primary.

Outgoing commission member Dean Knudson, a pro-democracy Republican, has been steadfast in defending the integrity of the 2020 election. He repeatedly dismissed the lie that the election was stolen. Similarly, Speaker Vos has defended Knudson and the bipartisan commission. So far, Vos has resisted calls for the Wisconsin Elections Commission to be disbanded — which many extremists in his party are calling for.

However, Speaker Vos is facing a primary challenge from that same fringe of his party. There’s tremendous pressure on him to appoint a Big Lie believer to the commission. If that happens, free and secure elections in our state would be at risk.

Tell Speaker Vos: Don’t give in to the Big Lie.

Lewis J Kuhlman, La Crosse

