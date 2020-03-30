Lewis Kuhlman: Don't ease environmental regulations

I read with dismay (Tribune, March 26), "Citing virus, EPA has stopped enforcing environmental laws."

Using a health crisis to give polluters a pass from regulations will cause even more health crises nationwide.

The EPA is charged with protecting our air and water quality. If it abdicates its duties, it is abandoning its job to protect the health of all Americans at a time when we are already fighting to contain a deadly virus.

Our most vulnerable communities and people of color nationwide will be particularly hard hit. The U.S. EPA must reverse course and take action now to protect the health of all.

Lewis Kuhlman, La Crosse

