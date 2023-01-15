 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lewis Kuhlman: House wrong to open door to more corruption

Following the election of a new speaker of the House, Congress can now carry out the work of the American people.

One place they could start is by tackling an issue that Republicans, Democrats and everyone in between all agree on: corruption. But I was shocked to read that, as their first move after taking power, the new House majority approved a rules package that includes weakening the Office of Congressional Ethics.

The Office of Congressional Ethics is one of the only safeguards against corruption in Congress. It provides independent nonpartisan oversight and accountability, ensuring that members of Congress work for the people, not special interests. Over the years, it has done its job: shedding light on shady dealings by representatives of both parties.

It should go without saying, but nearly every American wants less corruption, not more. What possible explanation could the new majority have for opening the door to less transparency and more corruption? Confidence in government is already low because Congress consistently fails to deliver on the issues people care about. Gutting this important ethics office will only make things worse.

I am disappointed that Rep. Derrick Van Orden voted to open the floodgates to corruption. The American people are watching. I hope you reconsider and make anti-corruption a priority.

Lewis Kuhlman

La Crosse

