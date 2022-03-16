Lewis Kuhlman: US should rejoin Iran nuclear deal

With tensions high and Russia’s illegal war unfolding in Ukraine, a commitment to diplomacy — and peace — is urgently needed. That’s why I’m eager to see the United States return to the Iran nuclear deal.

Rejoining the deal is a clear demonstration that the United States is ready to turn away from the foreign policy failures of the Trump years and is, instead, committed to rebuilding U.S. credibility on the global stage. It shows that we are still capable of solving pressing global challenges through diplomacy.

And it can’t happen a moment too soon. A renegotiated agreement is a life-or-death issue for people across the globe. Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign ultimately drove us to the brink of war and has only allowed Iran’s nuclear program to grow. Today, people in Iran continue to suffer under incredible sanctions during a global pandemic for the actions of a government they have little say in.

Diplomacy is how we avoid war and build true security. Biden campaigned on restoring the nuclear agreement with Iran, and doing so is a critical promise kept. I look forward to hearing that a new deal has been finalized and am eager to see my fellow community members, especially our members in Congress, support this push toward peace.

Lewis Kuhlman

La Crosse

