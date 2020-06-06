Lewis Kuhlman: Wisconsin needs fair election maps

Wisconsin needs fair election maps
Our community and our elected officials must go on record to oppose partisan gerrymandering in Wisconsin.
The rigging of our political maps is wrong, whether Democrats are doing it or Republicans are doing it.
It makes for too many safe seats, allowing elected officials to ignore a big chunk of their constituents. It creates hyper-partisanship and a lack of cooperation because the elected officials have nothing to fear, except being challenged in the primary by someone even more partisan than they are.
No party in power should be able to rig district maps to keep themselves in power for 10 years.
Banning gerrymandering has enormous bipartisan support in Wisconsin. A Marquette Law School poll last year showed that 72 percent of Wisconsinites want to ban gerrymandering, and that includes 63 percent of Republicans and 76 percent of Independents.
Already, more than 50 county boards — representing about 80% of the state’s population — have passed resolutions urging the Legislature to ban gerrymandering in Wisconsin and give us independent, nonpartisan redistricting.
Nine communities have also successfully passed county- or municipal-wide referendums for voters to weigh in directly. Our community and our politicians should support independent redistricting, too. It’s time for fair play and a level playing field.
Lewis Kuhlman, La Crosse
Blame the liberals, media
I never really knew true hatred until the liberals in Congress and the liberal media put it on full display the day Trump came down the escalator.
I don’t understand how a person develops such a pure unadulterated hatred that they will lie, say or do anything against people that don’t agree with them. That is well documented in world history. Pro-Trump statements rarely get printed in the liberal media.
As a child, I once got so mad at my brother that I yelled, “l hate you and could just kill you.” My mother heard that and actually washed my mouth out with soap. l never said those words again. To me, it’s too much work to develop and maintain hatred. l can get mad, and l can get over it.
ln Congress, they fast track to become millionaires in just a couple of years. They are number one, the party is number two, and we are somewhere down the line. If your representative tells you that is not true, you definitely know they are lying. That’s what they do best.
Lying used to be despicable and a shameful act, but not in Congress. They are professional liars. They believe we are naive and stupid. We must be, we keep re-electing them.
When Trump speaks to the media, they ask well-crafted “gotcha” questions. Whatever happened to integrity and probity?
Trump is like a Timex watch. “He takes a licking and keeps on ticking.”
Jerry Sebranek, La Crosse
Photo-op at church was appalling
President Donald Trump’s demonstration in the form of a photo-op in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church on Monday was a disgusting display of his lack of understanding of the life of Jesus.
Holding a Bible aloft while declaring to be the law-and-order president does not make it so, nor does it replace a prayer for peace.
Though he would not offer a prayer for peace, he did unleash his dogs of war in the form of a police force to prey upon civil citizens of the United States of America.
The apparent use of force was to remove those law-abiding citizens from Lafayette Park to clear a path for the photo-op.
Is he so afraid of the civil demonstrators that he needs a police force, and perhaps a military escort to walk through a park owned not by the president, but the people of the United States of America.
We can no longer accept this continuing appalling behavior by this president and let it pass as “Trump being Trump.”
David W. Olson, La Crosse
Churches are taking steps for safety
In response to the letter to the editor by Jac Bulk (Tribune, May 27), if churches take the right safety percussions there should be no reason not to have mass unless a spike in COVID-19 occurs.
When I went to mass everyone had to sit two pews apart as well as wear masks. All the doors to the church were open so people did not have to touch door handles.
There were no hymnals set out and the sign of the peace as well as wine at communion was cut out. After mass, they wiped down the whole church and properly sanitized.
Will Cambio, La Crosse
Biden displays his inability to lead
Once again, Joe Biden is showing his lack of discernment and inability to lead our country with his recent racially charged statement.
In his interview with Charlamagne Tha God, we see first-hand Biden disastrously discount the votes of more than 1.3 million Americans. In the interview, Biden claimed: “If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t that black.”
Yes, that is correct — more than 1.3 million black Americans support President Donald Trump. Not only does Biden’s statement create increased voter segregation and attack those who believe otherwise, but Biden’s comments overlook what President Trump has done for minorities.
This president has managed to rewrite many of the legislative misgivings of Biden’s past. In particular, the First Step Act is an integral step toward needed criminal justice reform to counter what we now know was mass incarceration due to the crime bill engineered by Joe Biden during his time in the Senate.
After this hapless interview and the recent protests across our country, the American people cannot heedlessly ignore Biden’s inability to bring this country together.
Brady Fisher, La Crosse
We must respect views of others
Just because we don’t agree doesn’t make either of us right or wrong.
You want to protest, that’s fine, But looting isn’t protesting, it’s disrespecting others.
If you don’t agree with someone else’s views, be a responsible adult and either have a respectful discussion or just walk away.
For eight years I didn’t agree with the Obama administration, I was called a racist. Now I’m called a racist if I agree with the Trump administration.
I’m not a racist, I’m just an American veteran who believes we can disagree and still be civil. Respecting the property and views of others doesn’t take away yours.
If more people would do this, it would be a step in a better direction than the direction America is heading.
Konrad Halvorson, Chaseburg
