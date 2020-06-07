Lewis Kuhlman: Wisconsin needs fair election maps

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Our community and our elected officials must go on record to oppose partisan gerrymandering in Wisconsin.

The rigging of our political maps is wrong, whether Democrats are doing it or Republicans are doing it.

It makes for too many safe seats, allowing elected officials to ignore a big chunk of their constituents. It creates hyper-partisanship and a lack of cooperation because the elected officials have nothing to fear, except being challenged in the primary by someone even more partisan than they are.

No party in power should be able to rig district maps to keep themselves in power for 10 years.

Banning gerrymandering has enormous bipartisan support in Wisconsin. A Marquette Law School poll last year showed that 72 percent of Wisconsinites want to ban gerrymandering, and that includes 63 percent of Republicans and 76 percent of Independents.

Already, more than 50 county boards -- representing about 80% of the state’s population -- have passed resolutions urging the Legislature to ban gerrymandering in Wisconsin and give us independent, nonpartisan redistricting.