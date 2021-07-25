Liam Moran: Overcome misinformation, get vaccinated

Easing restrictions notwithstanding, current data are ominous: the Delta variant is causing rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalization in all 50 states; fewer than 60% of American adults are fully vaccinated; and over 95% of newly hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated.

These facts are particularly grim because they were entirely avoidable: in spite of scientific consensus that vaccines are safe and effective, a small number of people disseminate baseless, paranoid, dangerous misinformation about them. Worse, some in power amplify these groundless claims.

Sen. Ron Johnson, for example, promulgated skepticism about isolation and masking, and proselytized ineffective therapies. He even holds press conferences to decry the known (and exceedingly rare) side effects of vaccines that, according to the Yale School of Public Health, have saved over 279,000 American lives.

Johnson and others have been remarkably, regrettably successful in turning an informed medical decision into a fraught, political one. Worse, research shows that vaccine-hesitant adults are often unmoved when presented with objective data that counter their erroneous fears.