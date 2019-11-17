As impeachment hearings begin, President Donald Trump’s defenders have attempted to distract from the undisputed facts of his interactions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky by focusing on trivial considerations.
The scope of the story is broad and its details intricate, but let’s recall its core element: exploiting a power dynamic for personal gain.
Last week, New York Times columnist Nicolas Kristof suggested considering the president’s behavior simply: imagine if any other professional behaved as he did. I’ll use myself as an example.
I am a registered nurse. Imagine one of my patients told me he was in pain. Suppose I realized that this patient worked in city government, and that I had several outstanding parking tickets. Rather than immediately treating his pain, I said, “I need you to do me a favor, though,” and mentioned my debts to city hall.
Imagine, now, that word started to spread among my colleagues that I withheld treatment from a patient. Trying to save face, I then gave the patient medicine.
You have free articles remaining.
In this scenario, the patient still got medication and my parking tickets remained unpaid. I failed to extract a quid pro quo. But was my behavior acceptable? Of course not.
A nurse who behaved this way would, rightly, be subject to professional discipline, termination and loss of professional licensure.
The circumstances of this hypothetical exercise parallel the facts of Trump’s interactions with his Ukrainian counterpart. Professionals espouse high ethical standards and detest corruption. As citizens, we should demand the same from our president.
Liam Moran, La Crosse