Liam Moran: Proudly voting yes on school referendum

I believe in our school board. These intelligent, forward-looking, nonpartisan people represent our community humbly and accept the stewardship of our schools earnestly.

Throughout the Long-Range Facility study, they have solicited and acted upon citywide feedback, culminating in the proposal for a new high school. For some this feels sudden. For the district, however, it’s been decades in the making: high school enrollment has fallen by nearly half over the last 30 years.

Some private citizens and organizations have proposed alternate solutions, like folding grades seven and eight into the current high schools. The board examined such possibilities, but found they all fail to address the triad of obstacles we face: fewer students, fixed operational funding and costly, aging facilities. The district has also confirmed its commitment to neighborhood elementary schools, but this is not realistic at the high school level.

Like any complex solution, the consolidation plan isn’t perfect. It does, however, anticipate and address challenges like additional transportation needs for after-school activities. The city can and should partner with the district to ease access for North Side families, for whom the longer commute is a legitimate concern.

Our current school facilities served the city well for generations, but our community has changed. We cannot solve our current problems at the margins, nor can we responsibly preserve the status quo.

I am grateful to the school board for challenging voters to unite behind a vision of a better future for our kids. I will proudly vote yes.

Liam Moran

La Crosse