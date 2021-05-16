Liam Moran: :Reject vaccine misinformation

During a recent interview regarding vaccinations for COVID-19, Sen. Ron Johnson, alluding to data from the Centers for Disease Control’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), declared “we’re over 3,000 deaths after within [sic] 30 days of taking the vaccine.”

The service’s website, however, is careful to note: “VAERS is not designed to determine if a vaccine caused a health problem" and "the reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable.” In short, the senator’s claim is bunk, suggesting causality where none exists and promoting vaccine hesitancy in the process.

The question of whether to get a new vaccine is often framed as “personal choice,” and indeed it is: no person should ever be compelled to receive medical treatment without consent, and every healthcare consumer should feel empowered to question their family doctor, nurse or pharmacist about recommended therapies.

As informed consumers, however, we should also be empowered to reject inaccurate or dangerous misinformation, particularly from those lacking any professional credibility.