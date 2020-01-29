Liam Moran: Senate should hear all the facts

As our senators consider President Donald Trump’s removal from office, they will soon decide whether to subpoena additional witnesses and documents.

But if Wisconsin Sen, Ron Johnson and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have their way, they will proceed to acquit without any additional information, even as it emerges in real time. This is a mistake, for two reasons:

The resident and his defenders have repeatedly asserted that he is blameless --the phone call with President Zelensky was “perfect,” and his interest in rooting out corruption in Ukraine is wholesome and genuine.

If this is true, testimony and documentary evidence will be exculpatory. Call me a cynic, but I doubt this very much.

The second reason, however, is simpler and more self-serving: Nobody likes being caught off-guard or looking foolish.

New evidence about the president’s involvement continues to emerge.

Sen. Johnson now faces a choice: vote to get the full story or proceed to a verdict with incomplete information. Should he choose the latter, his integrity may be subsequently undermined by constantly-surfacing facts and accounts.