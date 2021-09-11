Lil Malzacher: Ground Zero tour a year later was unbelievable

On my 70th birthday I was coming down the hall with a tray in my hands -- I was working in a local hospital (yes, I was working) and came upon the desk area and a small TV was on.

I saw an airplane hit at Twin Tower. I said "oh my" what happened, and then another plane hit the other tower. Then I knew it was done on purpose.

About a year later I was on a tour to New York. They took us to "Ground Zero." With so many people there it was so quiet. You could hear a pin drop.

The thoughts that went through our minds were unbelievable. It's too hard to explain.

Lil Malzacher

La Crosse

