Lil Malzacher: La Crosse needs Harry J Olson Senior Center

We seniors at the Harry J Olson Center have lived in La Crosse and paid taxes for years. The city does not own a thing in that building, not even a light bulb.

Has the mayor had a meeting with the center's board of directors?

If the homeless would have worked years ago they wouldn't be in this mess now.

La Crosse needs a senior center and Harry J Olson is it. It is a place for us to visit with friends. Many of us have lost our spouse.

There are many jobs the homeless can do to own some of their help.

It's a shame the city doesn't want seniors.

Lil Malzacher

La Crosse