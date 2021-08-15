Lily Herling: Join the fight against pipelines

On January 20, President Biden halted the Keystone XL oil pipeline. This stand against the oil industry was a joyous moment for environmental advocates everywhere, but it represents a victory on just one of many fronts being fought.

Despite direct actions by grassroots organizers and national pressure, outdated energy corporations continue chasing profits. The permit and construction process for Lines 5 and 3 — oil pipeline expansions through Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan by the Canadian energy company Enbridge — are still in the works.

According to Enbridge, the pipelines are essential for powering homes and industry in the Midwest. While society does require fuel and electricity, it is untrue that the energy must be sourced from crude oil, a significant producer of carbon and contributor to climate change. Renewable energy sources offer sustainable alternatives and now surpass oil in terms of price per kWh produced. Resources ought to be invested in safe and clean energy infrastructure.