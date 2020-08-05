Linda Austin: Carney has experience, qualifications

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Please join me in voting for Debra Carney for Monroe county treasurer in the primary election on August 11.

I have known Deb for more than 20 years. She has a degree in accounting from Western Technical College and brings integrity and experience to this position. Since joining the county treasurer’s office, she has worked as clerk, deputy treasurer and county treasurer.

Upon former County Treasurer Annette Erickson’s retirement, Deb was appointed county treasurer by unanimous vote of the Monroe County Board.

Deb understands the importance of keeping good records and of dealing congenially with the public.

She is honest reliable, and willing to work the long hours needed for the position; I know she will continue to serve the county with the same professionalism and dedication she has for the past 34 years.

I believe Debra Carney is the person best qualified to be our county treasurer.

Linda Austin, Tomah

