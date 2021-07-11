Linda DeGarmo: Tell legislators to expand BadgerCare

My daughter, Tammi, died of leukemia at just 9 years old. Since then, I’ve spent countless hours as an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteer doing everything in my power to help reduce the suffering and death caused by this disease.

Therefore, I am disappointed that the final budget sent to the governor did not include BadgerCare expansion. I was particularly disappointed and outraged when Gov. Tony Evers called a special session to discuss the benefits of expanding BadgerCare and our state legislators gaveled without any opportunity for discussion or debate on the issue.

BadgerCare expansion is one of the most critical steps our lawmakers can take to fight cancer. When we held our lobby day in early May, we were hoping that our experiences would matter to them; we were looking forward to a civil and educated conversation around the difference having access to affordable and comprehensive care would make for tens of thousands of hard-working Wisconsinites.