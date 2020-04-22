Linda DeGarmo: Volunteers fight for cancer funding

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Every American faces uncertain and challenging times as we struggle with our new normal. For the 35,280 Wisconsinites diagnosed with cancer this year, the stakes are even higher.

Cancer patients, their families and their caregivers need to know that we’re still here for them – that the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and its volunteers haven’t stopped advocating for critical research funds and access to health care.

That’s why I am proud to have a visible way to raise awareness for cancer — a disease that will claim the lives of more than 11,610 Wisconsinites this year.

Every year, Cancer Society volunteers like myself travel to Washington, D.C., to speak with Congress about how we can eliminate cancer.

We bring with us thousands of Lights of Hope bags to display around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, and they’re decorated and adorned with the names of cancer survivors and those lost to this horrible disease. I honor my daughter, Tammi, who I lost to leukemia when she was just 9 years old.

Things change rapidly as the world grapples with the coronavirus, but one thing is certain: our volunteers won’t let Congress forget about the needs of cancer patients and our mission to see a world without cancer.