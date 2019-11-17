{{featured_button_text}}

So here's a new update on health insurance.

My grandson took a tumble on my porch, causing him to go to emergency.

He received two staples.

My daughter's health insurance is asking my homeowners coverage to pay.

Since when? Is this our new normal?

Now I have to have my family sign waivers before they can visit my home.

Insurance companies must not be doing well.

Linda Gasper, La Crescent

