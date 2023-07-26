The recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions have awakened millions of women, economically challenged, middle and lower classes, young and diverse people to the effects of the Justices' decisions on their lives.

While I cringe at the real-life consequences — women’s health, college debt, speech, college admissions — people are learning that they must pay attention to what is happening. Decisions are being made in Congress and the Supreme Court that have real life consequences.

There are choices and people who never paid attention are now being awakened. They are beginning to see how decisions made in Washington, D.C. or Madison are affecting their lives and they are not happy.

People are becoming more civic minded. People are realizing that government decisions can help or harm them.

So, even though I am not happy with the decisions of our Justices and Congressmen, I am thrilled that people are paying attention — awakened — and it will make a difference.

Linda Heller

Black River Falls