Linda Heller: Defunding USPS is a ruse

The president and members of Congress are trying to diminish and even destroy the U.S. Postal Service. Why? One reason is to privatize the service like FedEx or United Parcel Service.
Another is to make it difficult to vote by mail. So what's wrong with our mail delivered by a private service? One problem is the cost of sending a letter could be extremely expensive. Private service can't match the price of the public service, USPS.
The president and Congress are de-funding and destabilizing our public mail service.The second problem is voting by mail. The president claims voting by mail leads to cheating.
In Wisconsin, most county and municipal clerks run a pretty tight ship. I just voted by mail using my absentee ballot. It required I sign the envelope and my signature witnessed, signed and dated.
It is well known and documented that voting by mail or in-person rarely ever leads to cheating. It's statistically miniscule. In addition, the post office is mandated to provide a safe, responsible and honest service.
Protect our U.S. Postal Service. Write to U.S. Senators Ron Johnson (328 Hart Senate Bldg., Washington DC 20510) and Tammy Baldwin (709 Hart Senate Bldg., Washington DC 20510). and U.S. House of Representative Ron Kind (1502 Longworth House Office Bldg., Washington DC 20515).
Linda Heller, Black River Falls
