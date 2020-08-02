Linda Heller: Defunding USPS is a ruse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The president and members of Congress are trying to diminish and even destroy the U.S. Postal Service. Why? One reason is to privatize the service like FedEx or United Parcel Service.

Another is to make it difficult to vote by mail. So what's wrong with our mail delivered by a private service? One problem is the cost of sending a letter could be extremely expensive. Private service can't match the price of the public service, USPS.

The president and Congress are de-funding and destabilizing our public mail service.The second problem is voting by mail. The president claims voting by mail leads to cheating.

In Wisconsin, most county and municipal clerks run a pretty tight ship. I just voted by mail using my absentee ballot. It required I sign the envelope and my signature witnessed, signed and dated.

It is well known and documented that voting by mail or in-person rarely ever leads to cheating. It's statistically miniscule. In addition, the post office is mandated to provide a safe, responsible and honest service.