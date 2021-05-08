Linda Heller: Sedition

Webster’s Collegiate Dictionary (1987) definition of sedition: Incitement of resistance to or insurrection against lawful authority.
The former Attorney General William Barr of the United States Department of Justice stated in 2020 that the definition of sedition: A group has conspired to take a federal courthouse or other federal property by force.
Legal definition of sedition conspiracy 18 U.S. Code #2384 (Cornell Law School): If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.
Sadly, these definitions of sedition described what we observed on January 6, 2021, at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. The men and women who participated in the act of sedition were white. They engaged in violent acts to gain access to the Capitol to over through our democratic process.
Thanks to our brave law enforcement our democracy was saved.
Linda Heller
Black River Falls