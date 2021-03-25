Linda Lee : Jennifer Trost will bring experience to council

I encourage residents of District 11 to support Jennifer Trost for City Council on April 6. I have served with Jennifer on the Neighborhood Revitalization Commission and before that worked with her on the city-wide All Neighborhood Leaders group made up of neighborhood association chairs.

These experiences have given her a good working knowledge of city committees, the committee structure of council and the legislative process. She has worked closely with city department heads and staff as well as the county UW Extension community development educator. As part of her involvement in the Neighborhood Revitalization Commission and the city-wide All Neighborhood Leaders group, she has been involved in making advisory recommendations on zoning, transportation, parking, and neighborhood capital improvements.

Trost is informed about the issues facing the city, is ready to listen to her constituents and committed to an inclusive government that equalizes opportunity for all city residents and makes neighborhoods livable for families and residents of all means and situations. I encourage you to make Jennifer Trost the next city council member for District 11.

Linda Lee

La Crosse

