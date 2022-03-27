Linda Murray-Stollenwerk: Wuensch, Rieber merit support in Holmen

Please vote for Barbara Wuensch and Rebecca Rieber for the Holmen School Board on April 5.

In a time where we are seeing discord and division within our public school systems, we must make decisions that encourage unity and healing. Barb and Rebecca genuinely care for ALL of our students, teachers and staff. They have exemplified this through years of dedicated service to their communities. Both of these selfless individuals have been exceptional role models for not only their only families, but for those to which they serve.

They will support and respect our beloved teachers, and will advocate for EVERY child. They will encourage and support, not disparage and divide. They will continue to do the hard work that has always been done here in this amazing school district, and will continue the tradition established here of having the BEST schools, the BEST teachers and the BEST kids.

Linda Murray-Stollenwerk

Holmen

