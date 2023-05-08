As a member of the nursing profession, we paused to celebrate National Nurses Day on May 6. We took a breath, enjoyed a snack, and looked back on where we all started on our journey.

For me, it was always a day to be grateful for the privilege to care for those whose trusted me with the most private parts of their life. I felt all the experiences I had were gifts with a purpose and helped me follow a path to make the world a better place. That being said, happy Nurses Day to all of you in our profession.