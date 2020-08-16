Lisa Lamkins: Vote to protect Social Security

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Social Security’s 85th birthday, many older Wisconsinites find themselves deferring retirement or coming to grips with unexpected unemployment.

As we grapple with the abrupt changes brought on by coronavirus, it is clear we must maintain Social Security’s hard-earned benefit for millions of older Americans and their families.

According to a new AARP survey, a significant majority of Americans – Republicans (93%), Democrats (99%), and Independents (92%) alike – see Social Security as an important government program, and more than half (56%) say it is even more important in light of the pandemic.

With so many Americans struggling to afford health care and other basic needs, it is clear that the earned benefits Social Security provides is more important than ever.

AARP is fighting to protect Wisconsin voters 50-plus in this election and make voters’ voices heard on the issues that matter most to them.

To win in 2020, candidates need to tell voters how they will protect the future of Social Security and must have a solution to keep Social Security strong.

We will never stop fighting to strengthen Social Security, and make sure hard-working Wisconsinites and Americans get the benefits they’ve earned.

Lisa Lamkins, Madison

Lisa Lamkins is federal issues advocacy director of AARP Wisconsin.

