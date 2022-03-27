Lisa Risch & Tracy Dobkoski: Supporting Rieber, Wuensch:in Holmen

We currently serve as co-presidents for the Holmen Education Association and are proud of the work our union does to support all great teachers working tirelessly in our schools. We proudly support Barb Wuensch and Rebecca Rieber for Holmen School Board.

This important decision was based on factors including participation from all candidates at school board meetings, as well as information shared through letters, social media and the March 21 forum. Our fellow members of the Holmen Education Association also overwhelmingly voted to endorse Barb and Rebecca. Hundreds of combined years of classroom teaching and educator training gives credibility to saying they are the best choice for our children.

Teacher compensation is important to attracting and retaining high quality educators in our district. The forum made it clear that Rebecca and Barb have a solid understanding of how to work with district leadership on this vitally important issue. They are committed to collaborating with district leadership to develop new ideas related to compensation. This ensures Holmen keeps the amazing teachers we currently have, while attracting the very best educators to our district.

Both agree that ALL students should succeed in whatever they choose to do. They support book choices in our libraries for all children, and are working with district leaders to improve our current anti-bias and anti-bullying policies.

We greatly appreciate the transparency, honesty, and kindness we have seen throughout the campaign by Rebecca Rieber and Barb Wuensch. Please join us in supporting them!

Lisa Risch & Tracy Dobkoski

Holmen

