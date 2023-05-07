On May 3, a Viterbo student committed suicide. WXOW covered the story, printing remarks from the principal at Lincoln Middle School, as well as a statement from Viterbo’s president.

WXOW then posted a statement that it is not their company’s policy to report on suicides. However, since this suicide had an “affect” on the public, they did. WXOW has a large banner on every page of their website leading to links for mental health resources, including suicide prevention.

WXOW is a news agency. Not a medical facility. Yet they saw fit to share with the public that they will cherry pick what mental health issues are newsworthy. Most people my age have lost at least one person to suicide. It does not “affect” the public only when it happens near a school.

Suicide is a worldwide problem, and the world feels it every single day. My thoughts and prayers go out to anyone who knew Javon Kunkel. My appreciation goes out to Alex Hubing and Rick Trietley who published tactful and appropriate responses to the community.

I stand with anyone who has lost someone to suicide. I stand with anyone who has fought suicidality. I stand with the qualified and certified mental health professionals in our community who understand that suicide is important, is newsworthy, and needs to be talked about to lower the number of future suicides.

I hope others in the community, or WXOW’s defined “public,” will also support complete coverage of the mental health crisis.

Liza Gilbert

La Crosse