Harvard Law School and others are arguing in a petition filed with the Wisconsin Supreme Court this month that the state's voting maps are "extreme partisan gerrymanders that violate multiple provisions of the Wisconsin Constitution." Some Republican legislators are wanting to impeach our new judge for her remarks on it.

Looking at gerrymandering, which is manipulating the boundaries of the state for political advantage, I know how gratifying it is when obscure terms suddenly take on meaning, when we grasp what all the fuss is about.

And Assembly Speaker Robin Vos knows the Constitution, because he stood firm in the 2020 election on not violating the Constitution, and now for him to allow this other violation of our Constitution is not what we can accept from our elected officials, especially Vos, because he knows they are violating it, their own professed principles as well as ours.

Isn’t it time we hold them accountable for their deliberate actions of what they admit is against our Constitution? Democracy encourages unconventional opinions and vigorous debate. But it also demands coherent argument and honesty and is a way to call the bluff of those who only pretend honesty or knowledge.

And these legislators will back off if we call their bluff, so write or call them demanding they support their pledge to uphold the law. It will make them back down and be more wary next time they think to try this, because the Constitution is for everybody all the time.

Lizbeth Amanni

La Crosse