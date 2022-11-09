 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lizbeth Amanni: How to have fun after the vote

Want to have some fun this upcoming week? It'll get you out of the dumps regarding the election malarkey and give you the satisfaction of turning the tables on the "krazees." Here is what we can do.

Since over 300 candidates all over America are running on the promise to cry fraud if they lose, (they are all R's), let's rally to cry fraud for every election THEY win. Fair's fair right? Turn about is fair play, right? What's sauce for the goose must surely be sauce for the gander, so what do you say? It could be fun and might even go so far as to shut these folks up and let us get back to the issues which are the most important which are our economy.

And you don't even have to wear a helmet, or a costume or march in a parade or even wave a tattered flag from your noisy 1957 GMC pick up truck antenna. Talk about fun!

Lizbeth Amanni

People are also reading…

La Crosse 

Final voting began Tuesday morning in a midterm election where voting itself has been in the spotlight after two years of false claims and conspiracy theories about how ballots are cast and counted.

The once Trump-backed candidate seems to have fallen out of favor with the former president. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News