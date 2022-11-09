Lizbeth Amanni: How to have fun after the vote

Want to have some fun this upcoming week? It'll get you out of the dumps regarding the election malarkey and give you the satisfaction of turning the tables on the "krazees." Here is what we can do.

Since over 300 candidates all over America are running on the promise to cry fraud if they lose, (they are all R's), let's rally to cry fraud for every election THEY win. Fair's fair right? Turn about is fair play, right? What's sauce for the goose must surely be sauce for the gander, so what do you say? It could be fun and might even go so far as to shut these folks up and let us get back to the issues which are the most important which are our economy.