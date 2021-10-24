Lizbeth Amanni: IRS should not 'monitor' bank accounts

It's a new privacy issue in Congress. The US Treasury wants to have Congress OK a measure to let the IRS "monitor" any of our bank accounts where there is, can you believe this, any total transactions over $600 A YEAR.

This is supposed to catch the sneaky billionaires that use clever ploys to avoid their taxes. Anyone with a functioning brain sees this as balderdash. The billionaires are light years ahead of the IRS, and giving them access to your and my accounts is wrong.

Democrats and Republicans, rise up here and send letters to all our legislators and tell them how bad this proposal is to law-abiding Americans. I did!

Lizbeth Amanni

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0