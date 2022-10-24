Lizbeth Amanni: Mixed messages from Michels on abortion

Tim Michels has said he is opposing exceptions for abortions for rape or incest, and “there’s no evidence Michels has changed his personal opinion," per factchect.org/2022/10/unraveling-wisconsin-gop-candidates-abortion-position/.

Yet, according to his 2020 taxes, his foundation has sent $100,000 to a New York group, AVAIL NYC, that helps women with abortions. “Avail NYC was founded in 1996 by a group of seven women and one man who imagined a new way to serve people facing an unexpected pregnancy or abortion experience. Compassion and confidentiality in a strictly non-political environment was the goal of our founders.”

So, he publicly states he is opposed to abortions, and opposed to exceptions for rape or incest, but sends $100,000 to an organization that supports abortion.

The only conclusion we can see is that he is playing politics by appealing to the anti-abortionists strain in his party with one side of his persona while with the other side he is supporting a group that helps women with abortions, but under the table.

Why is supporting a good organization something he is ashamed of? Why is he pandering to the anti’s in his party? Is this the kind of ethics you wish to vote into the highest office of our great state?

Lizbeth Amanni

La Crosse