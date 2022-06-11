 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lizbeth Amanni: No gun control, no abortions will answer most agonizing problems

HALLELUJAH! I have found the answer to three of the world’s most agonizing problems – abortions, gun control & baby formula.

As long as we are still on the fence regarding abortions and we won’t agree to have any gun control (rights, you know), let’s just vow to have NO GUN control of any kind or not make any decisions on abortions either. This way the Prolife’s, anti’s and gunnies can all have their way.

There will be no need for abortions because the gunnies will eliminate any excess children soon enough. They will also eliminate many fertile adults so abortion will not even be necessary to consider, neither will having enough baby formula. Maybe the only unintended consequence will be running out of ammo.

Lizbeth Amanni 

La Crosse 

