Lizbeth Amanni: Steer clear of Michels for governor

Tim Michels has said: “the lobbyists are not gonna like me at all, they’re gonna be very frustrated. I’m not beholden to them.”

BUT:

1 Michels has served on the board of the Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce, the state's powerful business lobby.

2 Some of his top campaign advisors are long time lobbyists like John Gard, Bill McCoshen and Brian Fraley.

3 His family's business has depended on state government for some $1.3 billion in road contracts since 2008

4 He promises he is willing to overturn the 2020 electoral votes results. 

House Speaker Robin Vos says decertifying electoral votes is not allowed under Wisconsin’s constitution.

So, Michels is hiding the truth that he has been working with lobbyists and is beholden to many of them and is promising to break the law by violating our Constitution. Is that who we want for our governor?

Lizbeth Amanni

La Crosse

