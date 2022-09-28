Lizbeth Amanni: Upgrade laws to offer birth control to all who seek it

Difficult times often bring out the best in people.

Especially when the great principles of political freedom and natural justice, embodied in the Declaration of Independence, are not extended to us all, as the recent SCOTUS vs Roe shows. With this overturn of precedent, they are declaring that women are the exception to these great principles. And we need to address this, to return fairness for all citizens.

To begin, we must ask the question WHY? Why have 50 years of precedent roused such animosity and retribution against women? Only then can we understand and craft a policy for a return to personal responsibility. Because that is the crux of the issue.

Abortion must be understood from its roots. Birth control is the beginning, and abortion results from the lack of access to this basic tool of family planning. Many states restricted access to this basic tool, mainly for reasons of a skewed moral code that condemned sex by any except the married, or to make more children. So, without birth control, abortion became the family planning method of choice.

So, first, we must upgrade our laws to offer birth control to all who seek it, including dispensing it from a pharmacist as well as a doctor. Some states are already doing this. This would drastically reduce the use of abortion as birth control

Thus, abortion would return as a last resort option, decided by a woman and her doctor, not by a political agenda.

Lizbeth Amanni

La Crosse