Lizbeth Amanni: What about reproductive responsibility?

Do you think, like I do, that we have the cart before the horse when talking about reproductive health?
What about reproductive RESPONSIBILITY?
We know where babies come from these days, so why aren’t we talking loudly about pregnancy prevention? To only talk about abortion, which is the last resort only, rather than about not making a baby in the first place has made this procedure into the boogeyman, when it is only just one aspect of the whole picture.
To say having birth control freely available will result in orgies is a false equivalency. Rather, having birth control readily available will enable women to make intelligent choices as to when to bring a child into her life and the world.
Lizbeth Amanni
La Crosse